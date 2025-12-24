Phoenix pitches FAA on becoming testing ground for air taxis

PHOENIX — Will air taxis be the next big innovation in the transportation technology space? The city of Phoenix’s aviation department is not sure, but if they are, the city’s airports want to play a major role in them.

Earlier this month, the Phoenix Aviation Department, along with the Arizona Commerce Authority and the Southwest Mission Acceleration Center, submitted an application to the Federal Aviation Administration to be part of the Electrical Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program.

The pilot program, which was announced back in the summer, is meant to fast-track the deployment of advanced air mobility (AAM) vehicles. The application calls for public-private partnerships between governments and private sector companies to develop new frameworks and regulations for safe operations.

