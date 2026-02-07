Man rescued after life-threatening emergency on Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire crews rescued a man on Camelback Mountain after he suffered a life-threatening medical emergency near the Echo Canyon area.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were on the scene near the Echo Canyon area near Invergordon Road and Chaparral Road as they worked to reach and assist the man.

Officials say the man was flown off the mountain and transported by helicopter. Once off the mountain, he was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

