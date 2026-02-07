Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man rescued after life-threatening emergency on Camelback Mountain

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Phoenix Fire
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire crews rescued a man on Camelback Mountain after he suffered a life-threatening medical emergency near the Echo Canyon area.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were on the scene near the Echo Canyon area near Invergordon Road and Chaparral Road as they worked to reach and assist the man.

Officials say the man was flown off the mountain and transported by helicopter. Once off the mountain, he was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Stay with ABC15 as this story develops.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen