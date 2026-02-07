DPS, community, remembers troopers killed in helicopter crash

KINGMAN, AZ — The two Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers killed in the line of duty continue to be remembered across the state.

For the first time, DPS identified the crew members aboard Helicopter Ranger 56, which was based in Kingman: 61-year-old pilot Robert B. Skankey and 28-year-old paramedic Hunter R. Bennett, who had just celebrated his birthday on February 1.

Family members, fellow troopers, veterans, and community members gathered at the Mohave County Fairgrounds to remember two men who dedicated their lives to protecting others.

“Tonight you’re going to see the community come together as the family that we are,” Jessica Ann Rivera, who personally knew Pilot Robert Skankey, said.

Kingman Vice Mayor Cherish Sammeli said Skankey’s work reflected his service to the community.

“It’s a job you do selflessly. We appreciate the fact that he got up in that helicopter every shift with the sole purpose of keeping our community safe,” Sammeli said.

Honoring Pilot Robert B. Skankey

Robert B. Skankey had lived in Kingman for more than a decade. While he protected the community from the air, those who knew him say his greatest impact was felt on the ground.

Skankey and his wife raised four children, and he also served as the unit commander of the Kingman Young Marines, mentoring local youth and helping shape future community leaders.

“Our unit is 26 strong, and that has doubled in size, and I really believe that is because of Mr. Skankey, and the love that he showed for each and every one of them,” Ann Rivera said.

A Marine Corps veteran, Skankey spent time stationed overseas and at MCAS Yuma. Fellow Marines say Skankey’s illustrious military career included flying former President George W. Bush aboard Marine One.

“You don’t volunteer for that job is what I’m told. The Marines pick you. To fly that bird, you have got to be the best of the best,” Terry Flanagan with the Kingman Marine Corps League said.

Honoring paramedic Hunter R. Bennett

Hunter Bennett had recently transferred to Kingman in 2024, according to DPS. He graduated with honors from Arizona State University in 2020.

“In 2024, he married his high school sweetheart, Breanna, in Hawaii,” Director of AZ DPS Colonel Jeffrey Glover said.

Bennett is also survived by his two parents and brother. In 2023, Bennett was chosen as the speaker representative for his DPS graduating class, Class 558.

“I want to wish you all a long, happy, and safe career, and it is the honor of my life to serve beside you as troopers,” Bennett said to end his speech.