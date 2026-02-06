Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Child welfare investigators undergo training to deal with child abuse victims

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell hosted a training this week
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is working to ensure that forensic interviews with abused children are done correctly. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell hosted a training this week with law enforcement, including undercover agents and child welfare investigators with the Department of Child Safety.
Child welfare investigators undergo training to deal with child abuse victims
Posted

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is working to ensure that forensic interviews with abused children are done correctly.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell hosted a training this week with law enforcement, including undercover agents and child welfare investigators with the Department of Child Safety.

The training focuses on making sure forensic interviews are in the right location.

“It's going to teach them to do it in an appropriate place, a neutral place, not their home, not their school, but someplace comfortable and not a police station either,” said Mitchell.

Watch the video above for a behind-the-scenes look at the training.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen