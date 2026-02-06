Man arrested in connection to murder of 18-year-old woman found dead in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an 18-year-old woman who was found dead in Tolleson last Wednesday.

Yessenia Norman was reported missing to Phoenix police on January 19. According to a Phoenix police spokesperson, an officer was provided with Norman's information by staff at a transitional facility where she was residing. The case was then assigned to a detective.

Norman's mom, Jessica Calderon, said she grew concerned when her daughter did not respond to calls and texts and stopped posting on social media.

Norman was found dead inside an apartment with stab wounds. Officials say the apartment where she was found was leased to Randal Basilio Santillan.

Detectives learned that Norman met Santillan through a social media dating site. On January 15, Norman left her apartment to meet Santillan and did not return.

Throughout the investigation, police learned that Santillan had fled the state shortly after the suspect date of the crime and was located in Mississippi.

"Evidence collected during the investigation led detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for Santillan in connection with the homicide of Yessenia Norman," a press release said.

Santillan was taken into custody on Friday around 7 a.m. in Mississippi and will be extradited to Arizona.

He will be booked on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.