90-year-old celebrates birthday with thrilling adventure

ELOY, AZ — Most people celebrate their 90th with cake, candles, and a comfy chair.
However, one Valley grandma is trading dessert for a parachute.
Instead of a quiet birthday dinner, she’ll be soaring over Skydive Arizona on Friday, cheered on by a huge group of friends, family and husband of 68 years.
Laura Belle Sullivan has always been open to adventure. She's gone skydiving for her birthdays when she turned 70 and 80.
Just a few months ago, she took a mother-daughter trip through Southern California wine country on a World War 2 Motorcycle.
In the player above, watch as Laura and her family celebrate her ninth decade from the air.
