Tolleson police investigating death at apartment complex near I-10 and 91st Avenue

TOLLESON, AZ — Tolleson police say a death investigation is underway at an apartment complex near 91st Avenue and Interstate 10.

On Wednesday, January 28, officials were called to an apartment for a report of a possible death inside one of the units. When they arrived, they found an adult, who has not yet been publicly identified, dead inside.

"Suspicious circumstances were identified" during the investigation, according to police on Sunday, leading to an ongoing homicide investigation.

Detectives are following up on investigative leads and working to learn more, but officials say there is no information to suggest a threat to the public.