DPS helicopter that crashed had been slated for replacement

Ranger 56 had undergone an inspection just days before the helicopter's crash Wednesday night in Flagstaff, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The DPS director, Col. Jeffrey Glover, said the inspection took place on January 29.

When asked about the age and condition of the 2004 Bell 407 helicopter, Glover said it was "not outdated" and was "regularly inspected."

In 2020, former Gov. Doug Ducey's budget request included funding to replace Ranger 56 in either FY2021 or FY2023. A subsequent governor's budget proposal, reviewed by ABC15 online, had pushed replacement to FY2025, but the helicopter remained in service. The ABC15 Investigators are seeking more information on the outcome of those funding requests.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are trying to determine the cause of the Ranger 56 crash. Preliminary findings typically take several weeks, with a final report expected in 12-18 months.

On Friday, Glover also released the names of the two DPS crew members who died. They are pilot Robert B. Skankey and the DPS paramedic trooper Hunter R. Bennett.