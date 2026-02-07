Man dies in Phoenix crash after failing to stop at sign, police say

PHOENIX — A 56-year-old man died Friday night after crashing into a wall near Black Canyon Highway and Williams Drive in Phoenix, according to police.

Ricardo Campos Garcia was driving when he failed to stop at a stop sign just before 9 p.m., Phoenix police said. The vehicle crashed into a wall, seriously injuring both Garcia and his passenger.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Garcia later died at the hospital, while the passenger remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to police. Impairment has not been determined.