Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Man dies in Phoenix crash after failing to stop at sign, police say

56-year-old Ricardo Campos Garcia died at hospital after crash near Williams Drive
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
police
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A 56-year-old man died Friday night after crashing into a wall near Black Canyon Highway and Williams Drive in Phoenix, according to police.

Ricardo Campos Garcia was driving when he failed to stop at a stop sign just before 9 p.m., Phoenix police said. The vehicle crashed into a wall, seriously injuring both Garcia and his passenger.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Garcia later died at the hospital, while the passenger remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to police. Impairment has not been determined.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen