New wildfire forces 'SET' status for residents in Bonita Creek, north of Payson

PAYSON, AZ — A "SET" advisory has been issued for residents of Bonita Creek, north of Payson in Gila County Saturday due to a newly burning wildfire.

Officials had issued a "GO" status just after 2:30 p.m. but has since been lifted.

Details surrounding the newly burning wildfire are not yet known.

Officials released the following recommendations:

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Grab your emergency go kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be ble to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

The wildfire that prompted evacuations has been stopped at 20 acres, according to officials. A "SET" status remains in effect for residents of Bonita Creek.

