Free and discounted meals and resources for Arizona families in need

PHOENIX — During these tough economic times, people are increasingly in need of resources to keep their families fed and housed. ABC15 is working to help ensure hunger isn't an issue and assisting families with locating resources.

With potential changes to SNAP benefits creating additional uncertainty, local food banks are preparing for an unprecedented wave of need.

If you are in need of a food bank, Arizona Food Bank Network has a map of all available locations here.

Below is a list of state and Valley organizations, as well as local businesses and companies, that are offering help. Many are also looking for community support, if you're able to assist neighbors in need.

We'll be adding to this list as we learn more, so please continue to check back.

If you know of another option that could help members of our community, please let us know by reaching out to share@abc15.com.



King Pigeon Thrift and Vintage is collecting non-perishable items through November 1. Any donation offers a 10% discount in the store, and a 10-item donation gets you a $10 gift card to the store. Starting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 1, anyone who needs assistance can “come to the shop and pick up a sandwich kit and pick from the non-perishables.”

