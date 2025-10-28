Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona attorney general joins lawsuit over SNAP benefit lapse amid government shutdown

In September, 855,273 Arizonans received SNAP benefits, according to the Department of Economic Security, which administers the program
The government shutdown is halting a critical federal food assistance program that serves 15% of Arizona’s residents, according to the latest state figures. In September, 855,273 Arizonans received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to the Department of Economic Security, which administers the program.
AG Kris Mayes
Posted

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has announced she has joined a group of state officials suing the United States Department of Agriculture for “unlawfully suspending” food assistance benefits for tens of millions of Americans.

Mayes, 21 other attorneys general, and three governors are reportedly filing a lawsuit on Tuesday against the USDA and its Secretary Brooke Rollins.

“Donald Trump is cutting off food assistance for nearly 900,000 Arizonans as we head into the month of Thanksgiving,” said Attorney General Mayes in a press release on Tuesday morning. “I’m suing to stop him and protect the seniors, veterans, working families, and their children all across Arizona who rely on the few hundred dollars a month provided by SNAP to feed themselves.”

The lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) coverage is due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. Benefits were supposed to be disbursed on November 1.

The attorney general’s office says the lapse will have consequences for families, schools, local governments, community groups, grocers, merchants, and more.

