Phoenix metro leads US in manufactured housing inventory with Mesa in top spot

PHOENIX — When it comes to manufactured homes, the Phoenix metro is ground zero, with its two biggest cities leading the nation for total inventory.

Mesa came in at No. 1 in the U.S. for that measure, according to a survey from StorageCafe, which found that the East Valley city had 29,300 manufactured homes in 2024, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Phoenix was in second place, with 20,594 manufactured homes, significantly more than third-place Jacksonville, Florida, which had 15,393 homes. Rounding out the top five were Largo, Florida, (14,131) and Tucson (14,128) — making Arizona the only state with three cities in the top five.

