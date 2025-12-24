Christmas Italian Style: Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes 

PHOENIX — Like many groups, there are special traditions that mark the holiday season, and Italian-Americans are no exception.

Although some dispute how and where the "Feast of the Seven Fishes" actually began, it has become a Christmas Eve staple in many Italian households across the country.

Clams, smelts, baccala, scungilli, mussels, lobster, and calamari consist of a typical Feast of the Seven Fishes menu - although others argue there are no hard and fast rules, except that you have seven different seafood dishes to share with friends, family, and those you love before Santa comes down the chimney.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti and Jamie Warren sat down with famed Valley chef Joey Maggiore, whose family has created a culinary dynasty spanning nearly half a century here in the Valley, starting with his father's namesake restaurant, Tomaso's, which opened in 1977.

Since then, Maggiore has expanded the "family business" to multiple restaurants, concepts, and states.

Recently, we met Maggiore at The Italiano in Scottsdale, near the Loop 101 and Shea, where the chef showed off all of their Feast of the Seven Fishes menu items.