After record-setting wait, Grijalva pushes legislation to require House Speaker to swear in members sooner

PHOENIX — "No delays. No excuses. No political games."

That's what District 7 Representative Adelita Grijalva said in a recent Instagram video as she introduced the "No Delay in Representation Act" last month.

If passed, the legislation would require the House Speaker to offer to swear in a new member who won a special election within five legislative days (after their win was certified in their home state).

Congresswoman Grijalva spoke to ABC15 in Tolleson about it.

"I think it would behoove both Republicans and Democrats to stand behind this legislation," explains Rep. Grijalva. "Making sure their colleagues are sworn in in a timely manner and make sure their communities have the representation they deserve."

Back in October, ABC15 traveled to Somerton in Yuma County to speak with then Representative-elect Grijalva; at the time, she was in the middle of a record-breaking, 50-day wait to be sworn in - the longest wait for a new member in modern history - which is what inspired Rep. Grijalva to introduce the "No Delay in Representation Act."

Initially, House Speaker Mike Johnson blamed what he called "The Pelosi Precedent," saying it was his predecessor, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who set the standard for how long to wait to swear in a new member. Then, Speaker Johnson blamed the federal government shutdown that was happening at the same time.

"The delay is because Democrats in the Senate have shut down the federal government," he told Scripps News Group's Nate Reed.

"It shouldn't matter what party you are or what party the Speaker of the House is," explains Rep. Grijalva. "The communities that elected you deserve that representation, and they deserve it timely."

The bill has already been co-sponsored by more than 30 Democrats, but at this moment, it does not appear to have any Republican support.

ABC15 did reach out to House Speaker Mike Johnson's team for comment, but did not hear back.