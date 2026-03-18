Applications open for farmers market coupons for seniors, recipients express concern over changes

A program allowing income-qualifying seniors and WIC recipients to get coupons to purchase Arizona-grown produce is back. But this year, with some changes.

Applications are open for the Senior Farmers Markets Nutrition Program (SFMNP), and recipients have noticed some differences from previous years.

ABC15 viewer LJ found recipients would need to apply online instead of in-person at participating farmers' markets, and also that coupons would be sent in the mail this year.

Some have expressed concern that these changes would prevent some people from applying or add unnecessary hurdles to the process.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security, which oversees the program, confirms the changes, stating, "In light of federal funding reductions combined with an increased need among older Arizonans, we are taking these steps to continue program operations."

If a senior needs help over the phone or filling out the application, DES says you can call Pinnacle Prevention, which helps administer the program. That number is 1-833-836-8253.

DES says qualifying seniors and WIC recipients can get $50 in coupons on a first-come, first-served basis to use at participating Arizona farmers' markets and produce stands. Coupons expire before the end of the calendar year.

For more information and to apply, click here. You can also call 1-833-836-8253 if you need more assistance or help filling out the application.