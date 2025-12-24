Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crash involving Phoenix police sends three people to the hospital

Phoenix police say a car turned in front of a marked patrol SUV on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Phoenix police vehicle near 23rd Avenue and Camelback Road on Christmas Eve.

Police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday when a car turned left in front of a marked police SUV that was traveling north through the intersection.

Both officers inside the SUV and the driver of the other car stayed at the scene and were later taken to the hospital by Phoenix Fire crews.

Officials say all three suffered injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

It’s still unclear whether impairment played a role in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

