WATCH: South Phoenix businesses are feeling the heat, and it's not helping business

PHOENIX — As temperatures rise in the Valley, some south Phoenix business owners say the heat is keeping customers away and driving up electric bills.

One ice cream shop owner says even her business slows down during the hottest days of the year, because people stay home and businesses have to spend more on air conditioning.

Watch Adam Klepp’s report on how extreme heat and a lack of shade are impacting south Phoenix businesses and what the city is doing to help cool some of the Valley’s hottest neighborhoods.