Teen shot in leg and crashes vehicle near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenager was shot and crashed his car early Saturday morning in south Phoenix, according to police.
Phoenix police officers responded to 7th Avenue and Baseline Road just before 4 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
They found a teenager inside a crashed vehicle with at least one gunshot to his leg.
The teenager was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they detained a man a short time later in connection with the shooting.
Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.
The incident remains under investigation.