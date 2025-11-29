Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen shot in leg and crashes vehicle near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix

Police responded to the shooting around 3:50 a.m.
Police
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A teenager was shot and crashed his car early Saturday morning in south Phoenix, according to police.

Phoenix police officers responded to 7th Avenue and Baseline Road just before 4 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

They found a teenager inside a crashed vehicle with at least one gunshot to his leg.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they detained a man a short time later in connection with the shooting.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

