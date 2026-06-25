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Boys & Girls Club Chandler Compadres branch gets $2.5 million upgrade

A $2.5 million investment transformed teen spaces at the Chandler Compadres branch, as well as safety improvements
A joint investment from the Chandler Compadres and the city of Chandler transformed spaces at the Boys &amp; Girls Club - Compadres branch. Staff says up to 250 kids spend their summer days at the location on the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Delaware Street. During the school year, that number is about 210 every day.
Boys & Girls Club Chandler Compadres branch gets $2.5 million upgrade
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CHANDLER, AZ — A joint investment from the Chandler Compadres and the city of Chandler transformed spaces at the Boys & Girls Club - Compadres branch.

Staff says up to 250 kids spend their summer days at the location on the corner of Chandler Boulevard and Delaware Street. During the school year, that number is about 210 every day.

The $2.5 million renovation transformed the teen spaces inside, adding a DJ station, e-gaming, a fitness center, and room to gather.

"Giving the kids somewhere to go after school, keeping them safe, involved and just having mentors for them is really important,” said Chilo Figueroa, director of facilities and safety, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley.

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The renovation also redesigned the entrance to strengthen security and brought the facility into full ADA compliance.

Watch the video in the player above to see how these upgrades are impacting teens in the Chandler community.

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