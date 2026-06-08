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Multiple arrested after Chandler home invasion leaves two hurt

The search continues for one of the suspects, police say
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CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say multiple people have been arrested after a weekend home invasion left two people injured.

Police were first called to a home near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road around 6 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a burglary.

Two people were found at the home, one with injuries from an assault and another with a gunshot wound. Both were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims reported that three people broke into their home, and investigators identified three suspects, including two juveniles, who were linked to another incident nearby.

On Sunday night, the adult suspect and one of the juveniles were arrested while attempting to enter Mexico. Two other adults were taken into custody for “crimes related to the incident,” police say. An additional suspect has not been located.

No other details were immediately available.

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