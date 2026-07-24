Doctor explains: Can your body really get used to the heat?

PHOENIX — Many Arizonans say they love the heat and are even "used to it." But can you really "get used to" the extreme temperatures?

ABC15's Adam Klepp spoke to a Valley emergency room doctor, Dr. Doug Doehrman, who treats patients who come in with heat-related illnesses.

As it turns out, there is such a thing as "heat acclimatization," which is the process of gradually adapting your body to perform safely and efficiently in high temperatures. However, it takes one to two weeks of daily, 60–90-minute sessions where you safely raise your core body temperature and sweat.

So, yes, it is possible to "get used to" the heat, but you don't get there by simply living in Arizona.

No matter what, Dr. Doehrman will say it's better to be safe and prepare for the heat, rather than trusting your body to beat it.

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