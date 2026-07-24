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WATCH: Ride along with Salvation Army’s Mobile Hydration Unit during extreme heat warning 

ABC15’s Lillian Donahue went out with the mobile hydration team on one of the hottest days of the year as they handed out water, electrolytes, and other essential needs
When temperatures soar in Phoenix, the Salvation Army’s extreme heat team said it’s critical to go out and meet people where they are. During warnings, the organization dispatches its mobile hydration units and opens emergency heat relief stations across the Valley, in addition to the area’s existing Heat Relief Network of cooling and respite centers, which are open daily in the summer. ABC15’s Lillian Donahue went out with the mobile hydration team on one of the hottest days of the year as they handed out water, electrolytes, and other essential needs.
Ride along with Salvation Army’s Mobile Hydration Unit during extreme heat warning
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PHOENIX — When temperatures soar in Phoenix, the Salvation Army’s extreme heat team said it’s critical to go out and meet people where they are.

During warnings, the organization dispatches its mobile hydration units and opens emergency heat relief stations across the Valley, in addition to the area’s existing Heat Relief Network of cooling and respite centers, which are open daily in the summer.

ABC15’s Lillian Donahue went out with the mobile hydration team on one of the hottest days of the year as they handed out water, electrolytes, and other essential needs.

Watch more on how organizations help in the player above.

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