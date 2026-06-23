East Valley communities Gilbert and Chandler take steps towards Warner Road widening amid rapid growth

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert and Chandler are moving forward with separate but coordinated plans to widen Warner Road, one of the East Valley's busiest east-west corridors, as both cities work to keep pace with rapid population growth.

Gilbert's project will widen the final stretch of Warner Road between Recker and Power roads, adding travel lanes, bike lanes and sidewalks. Construction is anticipated to begin later this year.

Brinton Colburn, owner of Hooligans Coffeehouse in Gilbert, has watched the area transform since he was a child, with farmland giving way to neighborhoods, businesses and tens of thousands of new residents.

"The farm and dairy areas are gone. It's becoming houses,” Colburn added.

Colburn said the project would be a benefit for the East Valley.

"Warner Road being able to connect through makes a huge difference. It allows everyone so much more access to this whole area,” Colburn said.

Claudio Bautista has operated his construction business along Warner Road for more than a decade.

"I think people are going to be able to see more about what we do over here, so I think that will be really good,” Bautista added.

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In Chandler, the city has approved a nearly $500,000 study to examine traffic conditions on Warner Road between Price and McQueen roads. The study kicks off in July and is expected to take about eight months to complete.

Chandler's 2019 Transportation Master Plan identified Warner as one of the city's busiest corridors and warned that without improvements, congestion could significantly worsen by 2040.

The biggest change under consideration is when to expand Warner Road from 2 to 3 lanes in each direction and what infrastructure improvements would be needed. The study will also examine changes to major intersections, including the addition of dual left-turn lanes.

Jennifer Lynch, owner of Chase's Diner, said the short-term disruption will be worth it.

"The idea of widening Warner Road is kind of daunting, knowing that it will probably slow things down for us when they actually do it, but when it opens back up, it will be so nice for traffic on that corner,” Lynch said.

Jamie Hoffman, managing partner of SanTan Brewing Company, said the growth is already being felt.

"The traffic in this part of town is getting busier. It's bad enough to where I decide what time I want to leave work, even on side streets,” Hoffman said.

Chandler said it will coordinate with neighboring communities, including Gilbert, to ensure future improvements connect on both sides of the city line.