Chandler Eagle Scouts place wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ahead of America's 250th

CHANDLER, AZ — Luke, Evan, Colin, and Dillon earned their Eagle Scout rank in Chandler and recently had the honor of placing a wreath at one of the most sacred sites in American history.

A high-adventure camp took these four Eagle Scouts from Troop 285 in Chandler to Washington, D.C., and to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

"It means a lot to be able to go to all of those monuments and museums and see the sacrifices that people made and the major historical situations and things our country has been through,” said Luke Fulton.

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The highlight of the trip was an honor few civilians ever receive: placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

"It's a very respectful thing to help out with, especially just being with that experience, taking it all in, is just not something many people can do in life,” Colin Walt said.

The timing made it even more meaningful. The visit came just weeks before America marks its 250th birthday.

"To be able to do it during the year of America250 is really crazy,” Fulton said.

"I feel like it is a great honor, just weeks before, we get to honor the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before the 250th birthday of the U.S,” Dillon Fardell said.

For a few of them, the moment carries extra weight.

"Definitely an amazing thing to experience before I age out of scouting, and I hope to continue scouting throughout my future,” Walt said.