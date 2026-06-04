WATCH: 10-year-old Chandler prodigy tackles college courses

CHANDLER, AZ — A 10-year-old Chandler girl is spending her summer break tackling college coursework while most kids her age are at the pool or playing video games.

Ijeoma Uzoanya recently earned an A in her first college class through Rio Salado College and is now enrolled in English 101 — before most children her age have even started middle school.

According to her family, Ijeoma charted this course herself, fueled by an extraordinary love of learning and a determination to challenge herself at every opportunity.

Her drive has been evident for years. At just 7 years old, she published her first book. Now she is using her summer vacation to continue chasing bigger academic goals.

Watch in the player above as ABC15 gets a firsthand look at Ijeoma making the most of every opportunity in front of her.