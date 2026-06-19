Chandler Municipal Airport could add more than 88,000 square feet of new hangar space

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler Municipal Airport could be getting a major expansion, with plans for at least 88,000 square feet of new hangar space under consideration.

The $12 million investment would bring new hangars to the nearly 5 acres on the north side of the airport.

Chandler City Council is set to vote on the project on June 25. If approved, construction must be complete within two years.

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Chandler Municipal is Arizona's 6th-busiest airport, with a landing or takeoff happening every 30 seconds during daylight hours. But demand for space has outpaced availability. 250 pilots are waiting for hangar space, and another 350 are on a waitlist just to park outside.

Pilot Chuck Hainz said the impact of the expansion would extend beyond just adding more space.

"It's going to track through the entire airport community because people who have been waiting on a space that they can afford will move up into that opening up space for everybody down to just the general aviation pilot who is just scraping by can now bring their airplane here.”

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about the expansion being considered.