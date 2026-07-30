Chandler Little Leaguers are Arizona State Champions, now headed to regional tournament

CHANDLER, AZ — Twelve kids from Chandler started the spring playing regular Little League. Now they're the 2026 Arizona State Champions.

The Chandler National Little League 12U team is headed to San Bernardino to represent the entire state in the Little League West Region Tournament with a shot at Williamsport.

The team is 11-0 in their All-Star run and has outscored opponents 125-11.

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The first regional game is August 9 against Hawaii, live on ESPN+.

On Thursday morning, ABC15 Meteorologist Jorge Torres caught up with the team to capture the East Valley city's hometown pride and wish them luck before the big tournament!