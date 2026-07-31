One dead, one in custody after shooting near McQueen and Germann roads in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Chandler early Friday morning.

The incident occurred at an apartment complex near McQueen and Germann roads, near the Chandler Municipal Airport, around 4:30 a.m.

Chandler Police Department officials confirm a man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead.

Police say another man was taken into custody nearby.

No other information was immediately available, but police confirm there is no threat to the public.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.