Heat relief center opens for second year of service at Chandler Community Action Program site

CHANDLER, AZ — Over the last week, volunteers at AZCEND in downtown Chandler set up cots, getting the space ready for people who need it most.

On Monday night, Chandler's overnight heat relief center opens for the second year — and this year, all the resources are even more accessible.

Day and overnight relief are now under one roof, located west of Arizona Avenue and just south of Frye Road. For the first time, there are on-site showers and laundry, giving people not just a safe place to rest, but a fresh start.

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Last year, AZCEND served 425 individuals through their heat relief program.

Your Chandler reporter Molly Hudson went to the day respite center to learn more about the impact of these resources, and got a behind-the-scenes look at the preps needed to host 40 people each night.