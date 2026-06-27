Chandler police involved in critical incident near McQueen and Ray roads Saturday morning

CHANDLER, AZ — An investigation is underway after Chandler police were involved in a critical incident Saturday.

The incident happened near McQueen and Ray roads just before 11 a.m.

Authorities have not released details about what led up to the critical incident or identified those involved.

ABC15 crew at the scene observed a body covered on the ground as investigators worked the area.

Chandler police said there is no danger to the public, all officers are unharmed, and traffic restrictions may be in place while the investigation continues.

The investigation remains active, and additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

ABC15 will update this story as more details are confirmed.

Location of Origin: 9 miles southwest of Heber, AZ Start Date: June 20, 2026 Size: 134 acres Percent Contained: 81% Cause: Lightning, Natural Fuels: Medium logging slash Resources Assigned: 7 engines, 2 type 3 helicopters, 2 type 1 helicopters, 2 dozers, 4 hand crews, and 2 water tenders. There are currently 192 personnel on the fir