WATCH: Experts speak to more potential school closures in new year

PHOENIX — As another school year is underway, districts are keeping a close eye on enrollment numbers.

At the end of the 2025-26 school year, six Maricopa County school districts closed a total of 11 schools due to declining enrollment. Districts have been closing campuses for several years as they see fewer students walk through their doors, which in turn means they’re losing funds.

Experts have pointed to three drivers of declining enrollment: declining birth rates, lack of affordable housing and Arizona’s expansive school choice options.

With a new school year, more districts are looking at potential closures.

In the video player above, hear from a demographer about the trends in enrollment and what districts may be next. ABC15 also speaks with the Creighton Elementary School District Superintendent about what they’re doing to try and attract and retain students.