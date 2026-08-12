Downtown transitional housing facility set to close

About 60 people working to get back on their feet will soon have to find a new place to live after the Valley of the Sun YMCA announced its downtown Phoenix transitional housing facility will close on September 30.

Residents say the facility has provided a safe and stable place to live while they work toward permanent housing and greater independence.

The YMCA says it is meeting one-on-one with residents to help them plan their next steps and connect with available resources.

The nearly 75-year-old building, constructed in 1952, is considered by the YMCA to be beyond repair and has outlived its practical life.

The organization has not yet determined what will happen to the property, but says it is working with community partners to determine how it can best serve downtown Phoenix in the future.