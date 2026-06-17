Three teenage suspects indicted in connection with Chandler home invasion

CHANDLER, AZ — Three teenagers have been indicted in connection with a Chandler home invasion and armed robbery that left two people injured, and three other men are accused of helping two of the suspects try to flee the country, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced on June 17 that 19-year-old Jesus Sandoval, 17-year-old Jorge Jurado Martinez, and 17-year-old Kevin Tristan were indicted for the June home invasion.

The MCAO says Sandoval and Jurado Martinez were also indicted for an armed robbery that happened beforehand. Jurado Martinez and Tristan are charged as adults.

The incident happened on June 6, when a rideshare driver was picking up passengers near Elliot Road and Arizona Avenue; he was hit with a gun and robbed.

Afterwards, Chandler police received a call about a nearby home invasion.

Two people were found at the home, one with injuries from an assault and another with a gunshot wound. Both were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims reported that three people broke into their home, and investigators identified the three suspects, who were linked to the rideshare robbery.

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Sandoval and Jurado Martinez have been indicted on multiple felony charges, including armed robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and first-degree burglary. Jurado Martinez faces an additional felony charge for misconduct involving weapons.

Tristan was also indicted on dangerous felony counts of first-degree burglary, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors also say three other men tried to help two of the suspects escape across the border. Pete Canez, 65, Robert Rosas, 59, and Anthony Rosas, 39, are now charged with hindering prosecution.