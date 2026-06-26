Chandler Fire Department gearing up to launch its own ambulance service in 2027 

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Fire Department is launching its own ambulance service in 2027.

When you call 911 in Chandler right now, two different employees show up. The EMT behind the wheel works for Maricopa Ambulance, a private company. The paramedic in the back works for the city.

In a little over 6 months, that will change.

10 new city-owned ambulances are on their way to Chandler, and every seat will be filled by a Chandler firefighter, giving the department full control of emergency medical response from start to finish.

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Seven of the 10 ambulances will go into service on January 14, 2027. Four others will be on reserve.

Firefighter Paramedic Fabian Hill and Firefighter EMT Kaylee Kriwer said the change will allow them to grow within the department while providing more consistent care to residents.

"We've kind of earned that loyalty and trust with the people in our community, so I think when they are able to see that, you know, we have two Chandler Firefighters there to serve them, I think that provides, you know, some confidence in their eyes," Hill said.

Kriwer, who has goals of becoming a paramedic, said unified training across the department will lead to better outcomes for patients.

"We are all taught the same values, and how to handle ourselves and how to have the same patient care throughout all stations, all departments, so it will just keep that variable of all the patients getting the same outcome, every time, that same experience," Kriwer said.

Having its own ambulance service will also allow the Chandler Fire Department to partner with nearby communities in case they need backup.

The first city-owned ambulance was delivered Thursday. With the vehicles and gear now purchased, the department's focus shifts to staffing and stocking to ensure consistency across the service.