Chandler councilman files legal claims against two Valley cities

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler city councilman is taking legal action against two Valley cities.

Chandler reporter Molly Hudson sat down with Council Member OD Harris to learn why he's taking this step now.

"It was probably the most horrific time of my life,” Harris said.

It all stemmed from allegations that OD Harris and his wife were involved in damaging political signs in opposition to his re-election campaign in 2024.

His wife was never charged.

Harris's case was dismissed multiple times before it officially went to trial.

OD Harris was found not guilty in January.

Then last week, Harris filed two notices of claim. These are precursors to lawsuits.

One is against the city of Chandler, which investigated the report of sign damage.

The other is against the city of Scottsdale, which prosecuted the case.

The claims state he was maliciously targeted without probable cause.

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"Chandler and Scottsdale, they teamed up intentionally targeted me and my family and kept a continuous narrative that ultimately led us to where we are today," Harris said.

"Part of that why now is he had to go through it, he couldn't file any action,” said Kenneth Countryman, Harris’ attorney.

Harris says this is bigger than just legal action.

"If accountability is going to exist, then it must exist with me, no one is above the law, no one is under the law, but everyone should have fair and equal treatment under the law," Harris said.

The claims state Councilman Harris offers to settle all claims for $5 million.

ABC15 reached out to both the city of Chandler and the city of Scottsdale.

Chandler is not commenting at this time.

The city of Scottsdale said in a statement, "The city believes these claims are without merit and will defend against them vigorously.”