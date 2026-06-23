Phoenix gun store owner pleads guilty to facilitating straw purchases, not reporting large sales

PHOENIX — The operator of a Phoenix gun store is accused of facilitating straw purchases for firearms and failing to report large sales for more than two years.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Arizona, Alejandro Montemayor, 33, of Chandler, pleaded guilty this month to Aiding and Abetting a False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm and Failure to File a Report Related to Currency.

According to officials, Montemayor admitted to operating and running AV AZ Firearms between January 2022 and May 2024. Between those dates, officials say he facilitated straw purchases and transferred “at least 72 of those firearms to other individuals,” according to a media release.

“One example of Montemayor’s criminal acts took place on May 22, 2024, when he allowed and encouraged an individual to commit the crime of False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm by showing them how to fill out the forms required for purchasing a firearm," the United States Attorney's Office says. "Montemayor directed the individual to attest he was the true purchaser of the firearm, even though Montemayor knew that was false. Montemayor then gave the firearm to a third individual.”

He also allegedly failed to report more than a dozen sales greater than $10,000, accounting for more than $258,000 in proceeds.

Montemayor is set to be sentenced in August 2026.