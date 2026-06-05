Chandler confirms 5 Flock Safety license plate reader cameras removed from one neighborhood 

CHANDLER, AZ — The future of Flock Safety cameras won't be discussed in Chandler until July, but since the heated council meeting last month, five cameras have been removed from just one neighborhood.

Chandler launched a pilot program in 2024 in and around the Galveston neighborhood using Flock gunshot detection and automated license plate reader technology to "address recurring firearm-related crimes."

The city says the gunshot technology, which ended in 2025, gave officers faster, more precise information, and the license plate readers could help identify potential suspect vehicles.

"I have been living in this neighborhood for 27 years, and I can say it's a really nice place to live,” said Jaime Padilla, a Galveston neighborhood resident.

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Jaime Padilla and other neighbors ABC15 talked to off camera were not aware of the cameras.

"If they are there, it might help someday, you never know, but as far as I am concerned, it doesn't bother me if they are on or not,” Padilla said.

Nathan Taylortaft, co-director of East Valley Unite, helped organize opposition to the city's contract with Flock Safety at last month's council meeting.

Since that meeting, 5 cameras have been taken down in and around the neighborhood.

"I think that shows that that was the result of the public opposition and just the public pressure that we put on the city council,” Taylortaft said.

These are the locations where the 5 cameras were taken down.

Galveston St. & Hamilton St.

Galveston St & Arizona Ave.



Hamilton St. & Ray Rd.



Hamilton St. & Chandler Blvd.



Galveston St. & McQueen Rd.



The city says they've been planning to take down the cameras for months, but just got the permits approved in February. Those cameras are now in the queue for relocation.

Taylortaft doesn't want the cameras to be put up again and questions how honest Chandler police are about Flock.

"We should not trust them with this mass surveillance technology in the first place, it just needs to be gone, period,” Taylortaft said.

In a statement, the city said: "We will continue to review crime trends, listen to resident feedback and ensure that any tools deployed are focused on serious criminal activity and operate under clear policies that respect the rights of those who live, work and attend school in Chandler."

Council is expected to meet in executive session to discuss Flock Safety further before it is discussed publicly again at the city council meeting on July 16.