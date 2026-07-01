Pecos Water Treatment Plant undergoing $140 million upgrade in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Water flows into Chandler's Pecos Water Treatment Plant from the Salt River Project's Consolidated Canal, where it is treated at a capacity of up to 60 million gallons a day, tested, and monitored before it ever reaches a faucet.

Now, the plant is getting a $140 million upgrade.

Chandler Public Works says the quality of that canal water isn't always consistent, and the new facility is built to solve that problem.

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"It's about maintaining regulatory compliance and making sure that the water is safe for all of our customers, regardless of the quality that, you know, is provided in the source water,” said Gina Ishida-Raybourn, assistant director, City of Chandler Public Works & Utilities.

Chandler residents are helping pay for it. The city raised water rates in March, and Public Works says that money is helping fund the project.

Construction is expected to be complete in late 2028.

Watch the video above to learn more about how this project will impact your water and your bill.