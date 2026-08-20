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On the Road with Let ABC15 Know celebrates 10 years of free consumer help at Tempe Marketplace

More than 40 experts will be on hand to offer free one-on-one guidance on legal, financial, and consumer issues at the District Stage on Oct. 20.
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TEMPE, AZ — Let ABC15 Know is hitting the road -- and the community is invited to come along!

This fall, the Let ABC15 Know team will celebrate 10 years of bringing free consumer help to the community through its annual "On the Road" event at Tempe Marketplace. This runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the District Stage, located in the middle of the main shopping center next to Dave & Buster's.

More than 40 experts will be available to offer free, one-on-one guidance and support across a variety of categories, including:

Landlord-tenant issues
Family law
Debt counseling
Solar issues
Estate planning
Business law
Contractor troubles
Social Security
Consumer fraud
Real estate
Auto troubles
Bankruptcy
Employment law
General consumer issues

Here is how "On the Road" works: Attendees will check in and speak with volunteers about what kind of expert they are hoping to see. They will then receive a number, and when it is their turn, they will sit down with their expert for approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Attendees are encouraged to have all relevant documents ready and to know what questions they want to ask ahead of time, as the sessions go by quickly.

The event is free and open to the public.

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