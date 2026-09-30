Arizona Turf Professionals steps in to fix Glendale senior's backyard after artificial turf nightmare

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale senior who was left with a backyard full of weeds growing through her artificial turf is finally getting relief — thanks to a local business that saw her story with the Let ABC15 Know team and wanted to make things right.

Diane, a Glendale resident, had artificial turf installed in her backyard at the beginning of the year, but weeks later, she says grass and weeds began pushing through. When she couldn't get the original company to come out and fix the problems, she reached out to Let ABC15 Know.

"It's still there. It looks terrible," Diane said.

"I don't feel it was fair what they did," Diane added.

After the story aired in July, Arizona Turf Professionals reached out to the Let ABC15 Know team, wanting to take care of Diane's turf.

RELATED: Glendale senior thought she was getting a maintenance-free yard. Now weeds are growing through her turf.

"We saw the segment that you guys did, and you know the first thing we thought is that job wasn't done right," said Paul Bourgeois, Project Manager with Arizona Turf Professionals. "Let's reach out, let's see if we can help her and make this right."

When the team arrived at Diane's house, they quickly discovered the source of the problem.

"There's no weed fabric there," Bourgeois explained.

The crew got to work with a clear plan.

"We're gonna pull everything up. Kill the grass. Spray weed killer. Put down weed fabric and then re-lay the grass with some new sand," Bourgeois added.

Two days of hard work later, Diane's backyard makeover was complete.

"It's beautiful. I'm very grateful," Diane said. "And I really appreciate what they did."

For Diane, getting the grass fixed was about more than just having a nice-looking backyard. She had originally installed artificial turf because she didn't want her husband doing yard work anymore.

"We're both up in age and I did have a good friend that lost her husband while he was cutting the grass," Diane explained.

That part of her story moved the owner of Arizona Turf Professionals.

Investigator Christel Bell read his words to Diane directly:

"It was an honor to be able to do the right thing and help Diane. These aren't just words. I'm caring for my mom and stepdad as they wind down their life. Diane hits home. Thank you for the ability to help."

"Oh, I appreciate that, just him saying that makes me feel… I didn't know there were people out there like that… that are so giving and it's a prayer that's been answered," Diane said.

When asked what she would say if the owner were standing right in front of her, Diane didn't hesitate.

"I would give him a big hug and a kiss and I would say thank you and God bless you, and I wish you all the luck in the world for what you did for me," Diane said.

Now, when she looks at her backyard, all she sees is a nice area to spend time with her family.

"No weeds! No more weeds!" Diane said.

And if any weeds do manage to push through the turf in the future, Arizona Turf Professionals made clear they have her covered!

"Oh, she's calling me! Yeah," Bourgeois said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.