Let ABC15 Know: FCC proposes robocall scorecard to rate phone companies on spam call protection

PHOENIX, AZ — The Federal Communications Commission is proposing a "robocall scorecard" that would rate how well phone companies protect their customers from spam calls.

The scorecard would function like a report card, showing which phone providers are doing the most — or least — to block robocalls.

The FCC says the goal is to better protect consumers, give people more information about phone companies, and push providers to do a better job stopping spam calls.

The scorecard could also help consumers choose their phone provider.

The FCC is accepting comments on the scorecard proposal through September 22, 2026, and reply comments through October 2, 2026.

Comments can be filed electronically through the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System, referencing CG Docket No. 26-239.

If you are interested in participating click here.

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