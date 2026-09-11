Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

Let ABC15 Know: FCC proposes robocall scorecard to rate phone companies on spam call protection

The FCC wants to rate how well phone providers protect customers from spam calls — and is asking the public to weigh in on how the scorecard should work
FCC proposes robocall scorecard for phone companies
FCC Robocalls Scorecard
Posted

PHOENIX, AZ — The Federal Communications Commission is proposing a "robocall scorecard" that would rate how well phone companies protect their customers from spam calls.

The scorecard would function like a report card, showing which phone providers are doing the most — or least — to block robocalls.

The FCC says the goal is to better protect consumers, give people more information about phone companies, and push providers to do a better job stopping spam calls.
The scorecard could also help consumers choose their phone provider.

The FCC is accepting comments on the scorecard proposal through September 22, 2026, and reply comments through October 2, 2026.
Comments can be filed electronically through the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System, referencing CG Docket No. 26-239.

If you are interested in participating click here.

Do you need help with a consumer problem? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:
LAK Family Law Phone Bank

Let ABC15 Know

Get free family law help at the Let ABC15 Know phone bank

Brittney Barba
LAK AC Warranty Solve

Let ABC15 Know

Let ABC15 Know: Valley veteran waits 23 days for AC repair during extreme heat

Brittney Barba
poster_ca09808df031420bb011e74fb67b9589.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

Fake airline sites and bogus rentals: Travel scams to avoid this Labor Day

Christel Bell

Report a typo