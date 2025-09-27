‘Birth to Five Helpline’ Awareness Week starts Monday

PHOENIX — A free helpline in Arizona is making sure families have the support they need.

Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows 48% of all parents find their stress to be completely overwhelming. That’s compared to 26% of all other adults, who aren’t parents.

Southwest Human Development says the data highlights a growing and urgent need for more support for parents, caregivers, and families.

The nonprofit has a ‘Birth to Five Helpline’, a free service for Arizona families, and Monday is the start of their awareness week.

Families can call 877-705-KIDS (5437) for free support Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can learn more about the service in the player above.