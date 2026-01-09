Police investigate separate threats at Buckeye schools on Thursday

BUCKEYE, AZ — An 18-year-old student is facing charges for allegedly threatening to shoot up a high school in Buckeye.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, Buckeye police responded to Youngker High School after a student reported an Instagram post threatening a shooting at the school.

At the time, the student and the school's resource officer did not know whose social media account it belonged to.

During an investigation, the Buckeye Police Department determined it belonged to another student at the same school.

The 18-year-old was located at his home and arrested. He is facing charges for threats and interference/disruption of an educational institution.

On the same day, an 11-year-old boy was arrested at Westpark Elementary School in Buckeye for written threats toward students.

Buckeye police say a notebook was found that contained the threats with concerning statements based on a TV show the student had seen.

The parents of all the students involved were contacted, but police say none of them are choosing to aid in prosecution.