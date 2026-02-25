Scottsdale water bills may climb again as city council weighs fee hike to cover rising costs

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — First it was Gilbert and now Scottsdale water bills could be going up this year.

The Scottsdale City Council voted Tuesday night to give notice of an intent to raise water rates. A hearing and final vote are scheduled for May 19.

City staff is recommending a 4.5% increase to water fees for the second year in a row. Officials say the hike is needed to cover rising electricity costs and replace aging infrastructure.

Of the total increase, 1% would fund additional water sources and supply because of uncertainty over Colorado River water.

Scottsdale City Manager Greg Caton cautioned in a memo sent to the council that direction is needed for a final rate model.

“There is significant uncertainty with Arizona water resources, particularly regarding the Colorado River and its expiring usage guidelines,” he wrote.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

Scottsdale gets about 70 percent of its water supply from the Central Arizona Project or CAP, a 336-mile system that brings Colorado River water to the state’s most populated regions.

The memo goes on to say Scottsdale anticipates reductions in Colorado River allocations through the CAP and “is prepared to face these challenges.”

Staff will offer several options for the council to consider, including potentially purchasing water credits, accessing more groundwater, and expanding conservation efforts.

Scottsdale is not alone.

Earlier this month, the Gilbert Town Council voted to raise water rates by 25%.

Gilbert staff say the increases are vital to cover increasing costs and to reduce reliance on Colorado River Water, which makes up about 41% of Gilbert’s water supply. The community is investing in eight new wells and multimillion-dollar upgrades to its North Water Treatment Plant.

Gilbert increased water rates by 25% last year on top of a 48% increase the year prior. The back-to-back increases have drawn sharp criticism from residents.

“Everybody’s mad,” said Darrell Grossen, a Gilbert resident. “Everybody thinks it’s ridiculous. They can’t believe how much water rates have gone up.”

Email ABC15 Investigator Anne Ryman at anne.ryman@abc15.com, call her at 602-685-6345, or connect on X and Facebook.