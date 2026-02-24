WATCH: Zzeeks Pizza surprises young art contest winner with Valleywide box design

CHANDLER, AZ — A Valley fourth grader is about to get the surprise of a lifetime, and it comes in a pizza box!

Out of 5,000 submissions from students in kindergarten through high school, one design rose to the top in the annual pizza box art contest hosted by local favorite Zzeeks Pizza.

After weeks of sorting through stacks of creativity, owner Zeke Pectol narrowed it down to a single winner, a fourth-grader at Tarwater Elementary. The prize is $1,000, a pizza party for the entire class, and bragging rights as their artwork lands on Zzeeks’ most popular 12-inch pizza boxes at all five locations for the next year!

ABC15's Cameron Polom was there for the big surprise and heard from the young artist whose masterpiece will be served up around the Valley. Watch the full video in the player above.