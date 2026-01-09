Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Historic Pomeroy Building in downtown Mesa sold by family

Four sisters sold a historic building in downtown Mesa for $1.3 million after the property had been in their family for decades.

The 10,600 square-foot Pomeroy Building — which features both retail and office space at 136 W. Main Street — was acquired Jan. 2 by Michael Starkle, who is affiliated with Side Alley Partners LLC, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC.

"We just all felt like that it was time. We didn't have anybody else in the family to take over the business," Fluhr told the Phoenix Business Journal on Jan. 7.

