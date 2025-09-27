Man found dead after vehicle submerged in wash at Vista Del Camino Park in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man has died after his vehicle was found submerged in water at Vista Del Camino Park during Friday night's storms.

Scottsdale Police say officers were called out around 7:40 p.m. on September 26 to the area near 77th Street and Garfield after reports of a vehicle in the water.

When they arrived, they found the car nearly fully underwater, with only the trunk visible.

Due to conditions, officers couldn’t reach the vehicle and called in Scottsdale Fire for a swift water rescue.

Attempts to reach the vehicle’s registered owner were unsuccessful.

Family members later told police that 38-year-old Ander Polanco had not been heard from since around 6:15 p.m. He was last known to be out delivering food. A missing person report was filed, and an alert was sent to the Department of Public Safety.

After levels lowered early Friday morning, officers found a body outside the vehicle.

Scottsdale Police have confirmed the victim was Polanco.

An investigation is ongoing.