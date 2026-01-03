Emily Pike memorial removed before tribal community members rebuilt it

MESA, AZ — A memorial for Emily Pike that’s been up in Mesa for months was removed Friday. It’s unclear who took the tributes down and moved them to a trash bin. By Friday night, members of several tribal communities were putting teddy bears, flowers, and garlands back up.

“When I got here this afternoon on my lunch break, Emily was alone in the trash. All her things were in the trash, and she was alone,” Celeste Bonito-Nash, advocate, said. “When I came back this evening, all her things had been taken out of the trash, and there's a crowd of people here putting things up. And it meant so much to me that all these people came to say, Emily, you're not alone.”

The memorial is at Mesa Drive and McKellips Road, where the 14-year-old was last seen, before her body was later found near Globe last February.

The city of Mesa confirms the memorial was not taken down by the city. There are no trespassing signs up on the lot where it's been built.

Pike's family tells us the removal was shocking, saying the tribute was not just for them, but for the whole community. They hope the city might consider a permanent memorial.

Members of various tribal communities say they will gather to bless the land on Saturday at 2 p.m.

You can watch the full story in the viewer above.