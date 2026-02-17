Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas leak causes evacuation of Scottsdale resort casitas

There are no reports of any injuries, Scottsdale fire officials say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale emergency crews have secured a gas leak that forced the evacuations of multiple casitas at a resort early Tuesday morning.

Scottsdale Fire Department officials say a water main break caused a "very large" gas leak near Scottsdale Road and Carefree Highway.

Twelve casitas at the nearby Boulders Resort and Spa property had to be evacuated, and Southwest Gas responded to secure the leak(s).

As of around 8 a.m., officials say the leak has been secured.

There are no reports of any injuries.

